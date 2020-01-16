Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Reflecting on Raoul Wallenberg’s fate 75 years after his disappearance

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Reflecting on Raoul Wallenberg’s fate 75 years after his disappearanceOn January 17, 1945 – 75 years ago – Raoul Wallenberg was arrested by the Soviet military intelligence apparatus, never to be seen again.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

etlandbicprendi

Etland Bicprendi RT @Jerusalem_Post: On January 17, 1945 – 75 years ago – Raoul #Wallenberg was arrested by the #Soviet military intelligence apparatus, nev… 1 minute ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post On January 17, 1945 – 75 years ago – Raoul #Wallenberg was arrested by the #Soviet military intelligence apparatus,… https://t.co/JWl0o5dpiQ 7 minutes ago

BristOliver

Oliver Johnson Reflecting on Raoul Wallenberg’s fate 75 years after his disappearance https://t.co/rrydOJOm9w 9 hours ago

TheIRWF

The IRWF Reflecting on Raoul Wallenberg’s fate 75 years after his disappearance https://t.co/Gy9LUerQ5M 12 hours ago

cyclingfan59

GewoonRoon🇳🇱🇩🇪🇮🇱♍🚜 RT @ROJNAME_english: Reflecting on Raoul Wallenberg’s fate 75 years after his disappearance - The Jerusalem Post https://t.co/7WF8LDKHS7 13 hours ago

ROJNAME_english

Rojname News English Reflecting on Raoul Wallenberg’s fate 75 years after his disappearance - The Jerusalem Post https://t.co/7WF8LDKHS7 20 hours ago

JPostOpinion

Jerusalem Post Opinion On January 17, 1945 – 75 years ago – Raoul Wallenberg was arrested by the Soviet military intelligence apparatus, n… https://t.co/DxUMwVb0Bv 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.