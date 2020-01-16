Reflecting on Raoul Wallenberg’s fate 75 years after his disappearance

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

On January 17, 1945 – 75 years ago – Raoul Wallenberg was arrested by the Soviet military intelligence apparatus, never to be seen again.

