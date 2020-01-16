Global  

A crucial message to the Holocaust Forum is needed

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A crucial message to the Holocaust Forum is neededTens of heads of state will come to Jerusalem to participate in the Fifth Holocaust Forum.
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.