Greenpeace on UK counter-terror list

DemocracyisDead ‘If you are passionate about anything from climate change to social justice or fighting racism in the UK today you… https://t.co/ijqk88Xg2w 28 seconds ago Sheff's Shakespeare RT @MrRemain: Erh.... Greta is now the new bin Laden? Greenpeace the new ISIS? That bong has gone to Boris's head. I guess us here on… 29 seconds ago The Auchenback Anarchist RT @out_of_lives: "Among the groups listed with no known link to terrorist violence or known threat to national security are Stop the War,… 36 seconds ago East Perthshire Gaelic Tha coltas gu bheil greenpeace nam terroristean nis. It appears that Greenpeace are now terrorists. :O https://t.co/NDjCy1jcI8 50 seconds ago Peter Carson Greenpeace included with neo-Nazis on UK counter-terror list This story just seems to get worse. It seems that orga… https://t.co/kVNPdFqQrG 1 minute ago The Recusant✊🌹🇺🇳🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @FromSteveHowell: What a State. Naming of Extinction Rebellion activists as potential terrorists last week was clearly no 'accident'.… 1 minute ago SFernandez RT @cliodiaspora: This country is beyond broken. https://t.co/a7HdRCfDUz 2 minutes ago TwistedAnalytica 🙄🌹#RiggedElections RT @CNDuk: Why is CND listed in a police counter-terror list? Surely nuclear bombs terrorise people, not a campaign like ours which is try… 2 minutes ago