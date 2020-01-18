Global  

Trump adds legal heavyweights Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Trump adds legal heavyweights Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment teamThe White House also said Jane Raskin, one of Trump's private lawyers, and Eric Herschmann, another former independent counsel, would be on the president's legal team.
News video: Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team 02:05

 President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial. Jonah Green reports.

