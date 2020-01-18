Global  

Jury picked for Harvey Weinstein trial

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Jury picked for Harvey Weinstein trialThe former Hollywood producer will face charges of rape and sexual assault.
News video: Jury Selected For Harvey Weinstein Sex Assault Trial

Jury Selected For Harvey Weinstein Sex Assault Trial 00:26

 A jury has been selected in the Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial.

Jury for Harvey Weinstein’s Trial Chosen: 7 Men, 5 Women

Jury for Harvey Weinstein’s Trial Chosen: 7 Men, 5 WomenThe jury for Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial was finalized on Friday, with seven men and five women chosen to serve on a case that is expected to last about...
The Wrap

Harvey Weinstein trial: How do you select a jury?

Harvey Weinstein's trial is closely linked to the #MeToo movement - and finding a jury could be hard.
BBC News


Vivek94890637

Vivek RT @DailyMail: Harvey Weinstein's***assault trial jury finally picked - including SIX white men https://t.co/Pj1JxPaPoV 2 minutes ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post Roughly seven thousand men and women were screened to select the jurors, the trial is expected to end in March. https://t.co/47ctLkvkgO 5 minutes ago

DailyMail

Daily Mail US Harvey Weinstein's***assault trial jury finally picked - including SIX white men https://t.co/Pj1JxPaPoV 9 minutes ago

JComm_NewsFeeds

Jewish Community Jury picked for Harvey Weinstein trial: The former Hollywood producer will face charges of rape and sexual assault.… https://t.co/qWgFQ6evPJ 15 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @BBCWorld: Harvey Weinstein case: Jury picked for New York rape trial https://t.co/WPUM6iw9B3 38 minutes ago

George_Hug_hes

George Hughes RT @BBCNorthAmerica: Harvey Weinstein case: Jury picked for New York rape trial https://t.co/rHQANdUuaq 57 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Harvey Weinstein trial: Seven jurors, 4 men, 3 women, picked; potential juror facing jail time for tweet… https://t.co/eL4f86X5oO 1 hour ago

AfricaZilla

AfricaZilla Harvey Weinstein case: Jury picked for New York rape trial https://t.co/Env7HyEPUa https://t.co/aUm5cw2TIo 2 hours ago

