Bibi Spielberg RT @Jerusalem_Post: In a letter sent to Nancy #Pelosi, the representatives call on the US House to pass the NO BAN Act, saying that to do s… 55 minutes ago The Tybee Times Evidently, these Dems don't care that the ban was never about religious discrimination, but a genuine threat to nat… https://t.co/UkU9GC19bK 2 hours ago singlesjewishdating Jewish Democrats push to reverse Trump migration ban on Muslim countries The Jerusalem Post https://t.co/j6vNa1yIW1 2 hours ago [email protected] MMA/boxing/News Jewish Democrats push to reverse Trump migration ban on Muslim countries https://t.co/MNfUDR2FGl 2 hours ago The Jerusalem Post In a letter sent to Nancy #Pelosi, the representatives call on the US House to pass the NO BAN Act, saying that to… https://t.co/PHpn1xxZhj 3 hours ago Anastasia Tamar G .⁦@MaxRose4NY⁩ .⁦@RepJoshG⁩ are helping Jihadists and don’t realize it because they’re uneducated about the dangers… https://t.co/npD5JijDwh 8 hours ago Andrew Bostom Moderate Jewish Democrats push bill to reverse Trump ban on migration from some Muslim countries - Jewish Telegraph… https://t.co/STEDW7mBx9 9 hours ago (((Kampeas))) Moderate Jewish Democrats push bill to reverse Trump ban on migration from some Muslim countries - Jewish Telegraph… https://t.co/2BcPHHWv1A 10 hours ago