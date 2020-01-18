Jewish Democrats push to reverse Trump migration ban on Muslim countries
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () The letter sent Thursday was signed by 32 moderate Democrats, many who represent districts won by Trump in 2016. Trump’s restrictions on immigration impact migrants from a number of Muslim countries.
;
Democrats claims to have new evidence for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The U.S. House of Representatives said they will include it when they send the formal charges to the Senate. Senior Democrats said they would include phone records and other documents provided by a Florida...