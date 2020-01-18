Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Riots in Lebanon's capital injure 150

SBS Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
More than 150 people have been injured during rioting and demonstrations in Beirut, as protesters continue to rally against the government.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Riots in Lebanon's capital leave more than 150 injured

Police fired volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets in Lebanon's capital Saturday to disperse thousands of protesters amid some of the worst rioting since...
CTV News

Lebanon police fire tear gas at protesters amid Beirut riots

BEIRUT (AP) — Riot police fired tear gas and sprayed water cannon near parliament in Lebanon’s capital Saturday to disperse thousands of protesters after...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.ca

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.