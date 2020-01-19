Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credit Bureau products to support SMEs' growth in the UAE domestic trade credit

MENAFN.com Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) DUBAI, 19th January, 2020 (WAM) -- Etihad Credit Insurance, ECI, announced on Sunday that it will extend its ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Seven in 10 Americans are optimistic that they'll reach their financial goals by 2030 [Video]Seven in 10 Americans are optimistic that they'll reach their financial goals by 2030

A new decade is a time for new resolutions and seven in 10 Americans are optimistic they'll achieve their financial goals by 2030, according to a new survey conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

EuroLife Brands' European expansion plans bolstered with C$2.5M credit facility

EuroLife Brands Inc (CSE:EURO) (OTCMKTS:EURPF) has secured a credit facility of up to C$2.5 million (around €1.7 million) to further its European expansion...
Proactive Investors

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company and Its SubsidiariesOLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “aa-” of...
Business Wire


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.