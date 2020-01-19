Global  

Study finds 16% of Holocaust survivors in Israel are over 90 years old

Sunday, 19 January 2020
Study finds 16% of Holocaust survivors in Israel are over 90 years oldAhead of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Israel’s Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority just released data on Holocaust survivors living in Israel.
