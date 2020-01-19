Global  

French President Macron to visit Israel for Holocaust Forum

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
French President Macron to visit Israel for Holocaust ForumFrench President Emmanuel Macron will be among world leaders attending the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem this week.
News video: Scores of protesters gather outside theatre attended by Macron

Scores of protesters gather outside theatre attended by Macron 00:55

 Scores of anti-government protesters gathered outside a Paris theatre attended by French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday night (January 17th).

Macron in row with Israel security in Jerusalem

"Go outside," French President Emmanuel Macron demanded in a melee with Israeli security men on Wednesday, demanding they leave a Jerusalem basilica that he...
IndiaTimes

Netanyahu, Macron meet ahead of World Holocaust Forum

Netanyahu, Macron meet ahead of World Holocaust ForumIsrael's President Benjamin Netanyahu has met with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the 5th World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on Thursday. Also present...
WorldNews

