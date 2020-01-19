Global  

Italy adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Italy adopts IHRA definition of antisemitismThe Italian cabinet decision states that it adopts the definition, and that it appointed Prof. Milena Santerini as the national coordinator of the fight against antisemitism.
