Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Israel's Chief Rabbinate reaffirms full recognition of Ethiopian Jewish community

Haaretz Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
In the early 1970s, then-Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef recognized the Ethiopian Jewish community, yet many still encountered difficulty being recognized by the rabbinical system
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Self-Defense Seminars Teaching Jewish Community Members To Fight Back If Necessary

Self-Defense Seminars Teaching Jewish Community Members To Fight Back If Necessary 01:59

 Following the Chanukah stabbing and other anti-Semitic attacks, some members of the Jewish community want to be prepared to possibly fight back; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

LAPD Reaches Out To Jewish Community In Wake Of Anti-Semitic Attacks [Video]LAPD Reaches Out To Jewish Community In Wake Of Anti-Semitic Attacks

Members of the Jewish community in the San Fernando Valley were invited to a meet-and-greet with LAPD Deputy Chief Jorge Rodriguez. Jeff Nguyen reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:42Published

SWFL Jewish community reacts to recent anti-semitic attacks in NY, country [Video]SWFL Jewish community reacts to recent anti-semitic attacks in NY, country

SWFL Jewish community reacts to recent anti-semitic attacks in NY, country

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chief Rabbinate accepts position recognizing Beta Israel as Jewish

Chief Rabbinate accepts position recognizing Beta Israel as JewishThe step comes after several high-profile cases in which the Jewishness of Ethiopian Jews was challenged by rabbinic authorities. ;
Jerusalem Post

Ethiopian Jewish brethren

Ethiopian Jewish brethrenAs far back as the early 1970s, then-Sephardi Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef had ruled that members of the ancient Beta Israel community were indeed Jewish ;
Jerusalem Post


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.