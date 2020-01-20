Global  

Arab League deplores Houthi attack on training camp in Yemen

MENAFN.com Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit on Monday condemned a recent attack...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Dozens of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack

Dozens of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack 02:13

 No immediate claim of responsibility but Saudi TV blames Houthi rebels for assault involving missiles and drones.

Arab Parliament condemns Houthi attack on military camp in Yemen

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament Monday condemned, in the strongest terms, the recent attack launched ...
Egypt Condemns Terrorist Attack by Houthi Militia on a Mosque in Ma'rib Governorate, Yemen

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Cairo, January 20, 2020, SPA -- The Arab Republic of Egypt has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack tha...
