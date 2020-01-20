Israeli occupation forces arrest 15 Palestinians in West Bank

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The Israeli forces have arrested 15 Palestinians in West Bank, a statement issued by t...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Advocate Movie Advocate Movie trailer HD Lea Tsemel defends Palestinians: from feminists to fundamentalists, from non-violent demonstrators to armed militants. As a Jewish-Israeli lawyer who has represented.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 02:07Published on January 1, 2020 Torture allegations: Palestinians fear for prisoner Israeli Supreme Court outlawed torture in 1999 but it allowed use of physical pressure in some cases of exceptional methods in interrogation. But critics say some of these measures amount to torture. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:38Published on December 9, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Israeli forces turn Jerusalem into military barracks (MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Ramallah, Jan. 23 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces have turned the occupied city of Jerusalem into a military bar...

MENAFN.com 6 days ago Also reported by • Reuters

Israeli Cabinet Will Vote to Apply Sovereignty to Part of West Bank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government would vote Sunday on the move, which could apply to nearly a third of the West Bank.

NYTimes.com 5 hours ago





Tweets about this