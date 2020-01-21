Global  

Holocaust victims' fates could be revealed with facial recognition

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Holocaust victims' fates could be revealed with facial recognitionShem Olam Holocaust Memorial Center launched its "Face to Face" project in July, calling via social media for people to send in pictures for facial recognition scans.
News video: Facial recognition tech to find the Holocaust's lost horrors

Facial recognition tech to find the Holocaust's lost horrors 02:17

 An old photograph and modern face recognition technology could help two Israeli brothers find out how their father survived the Nazi Holocaust. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Facial recognition could help discover fate of Holocaust victims

An old photograph and modern face recognition technology could help two Israeli brothers find out how their father survived the Nazi Holocaust.
