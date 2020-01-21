Iran plane crash: Tor-M1 missiles fired at Ukraine jet

Vdtoro RT @RealCandaceO: After firing missiles, Iranian Foreign Minister says they have concluded their revenge. To recap, 0 Americans were kill… 3 hours ago

Chuck Boris (Figureatively in name as love our PM) RT @Jerusalem_Post: The early hours of January 8 were stressful for the international community as #Iran fired ballistic missiles at the Ai… 6 hours ago

Sara Abolhasani RT @nytimes: Exclusive: Security camera footage verified by the New York Times confirms that 2 missiles, fired 30 seconds apart from an Ira… 8 hours ago

The Jerusalem Post The early hours of January 8 were stressful for the international community as #Iran fired ballistic missiles at th… https://t.co/eLSzabyPf8 9 hours ago

Marcos Video Shows Two Iranian Missiles Hit Ukrainian Plane - The New York Times https://t.co/B75uv1iuh2 13 hours ago

Maggie B. Gosling RT @nspector4: Two missiles could hardly be called an accident and Trudeau is now further downgrading the downing of 752 to a "tragic event… 14 hours ago

langlinglung RT @spectatorindex: UKRAINIAN PLANE - Crashed on the 8th of January near Tehran - Iran blamed mechanical fault within hours of crash - U… 16 hours ago