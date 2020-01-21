Global  

Iran plane crash: Tor-M1 missiles fired at Ukraine jet

BBC News Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
The two Russian-made missiles were launched after the plane took off from Tehran, investigators say.
News video: Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated

Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated 01:46

 Solemn ceremony at airport near Kyiv comes as Iran denies earlier reports it would send flight recorders to Ukraine.

Iran To Send Black Box Of Plane It Shot Down To Ukraine [Video]Iran To Send Black Box Of Plane It Shot Down To Ukraine

Iran initially denied shooting down the Ukrainian International Airlines plane, this month. 176 people were killed. However, it admitted a week ago that its military had mistakenly downed the aircraft...

Bodies Of All 11 Ukrainians In Iran Plane Crash To Be Returned Home [Video]Bodies Of All 11 Ukrainians In Iran Plane Crash To Be Returned Home

Last week, Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all on board. Now, Reuters reports the bodies of all 11 Ukrainians who died in the crash in Iran have been..

Iran plane crash: Ukrainian victims of jet's downing repatriated

The bodies of 11 Ukrainians are repatriated after their plane was shot down in Iran last week.
BBC News Also reported by •Reuters

Iran acknowledges Russian-made missiles targeted Ukraine jet

Iran acknowledged on Tuesday that its armed forces fired two Russian anti-aircraft missiles at a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed after taking off from Tehran's...
Japan Today

