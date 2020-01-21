Global  

Jailed academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert claims she rejected Iran's offer to become a spy

SBS Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Kylie Moore-Gilbert is serving a 10-year sentence for espionage, charges which she has rejected.
Kylie Moore-Gilbert, jailed academic, 'rejected Iran's offer to become spy'

British-Australian Kylie Moore-Gilbert details her ordeal in letters smuggled from a Tehran prison.
BBC News

Australia, Iran discuss plight of detained Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has spoken to her Iranian counterpart to raise the plight of Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who is jailed in Tehran.
SBS Also reported by •Independent

