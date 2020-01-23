Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Amir Shalev and Moshe Kantor speak about World Holocaust Forum - watch

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Amir Shalev and Moshe Kantor speak about World Holocaust Forum - watchThe fifth annual World Holocaust Forum begins today at 1:30 p.m.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DavidHe74063735

David Heller RT @Jerusalem_Post: “I am really sorry President Duda decided not to come,” said Yad Vashem director Avner Shalev. “He was invited to speak… 1 hour ago

ToBeSafeNSound

(((Chana הנא))) RT @Jerusalem_Post: #WATCH: @ShalevAmir and @moshekantoreng speak about World #Holocaust Forum https://t.co/oAVWe78Ghs 1 hour ago

ToBeSafeNSound

(((Chana הנא))) RT @Jerusalem_Post: WATCH LIVE https://t.co/oAVWe78Ghs 1 hour ago

EvaKosovich

Eva Kosovich Holocaust Forum organizers insist Polish president offered chance to speak https://t.co/BiBwiP5G8S 2 hours ago

drdivine

drdivine Holocaust Forum organizers insist Polish president offered chance to speak https://t.co/7hpsMkMDXi 3 hours ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post “I am really sorry President Duda decided not to come,” said Yad Vashem director Avner Shalev. “He was invited to s… https://t.co/RcYly205SN 4 hours ago

CdLutetia

CD RT @CdLutetia: Moshe Kantor: Jewish life in Europe under threat again https://t.co/yjOuqSLNsC 4 hours ago

CdLutetia

CD Moshe Kantor: Jewish life in Europe under threat again https://t.co/yjOuqSLNsC 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.