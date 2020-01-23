Global  

China coronavirus outbreak: Dubai to screen passengers

Khaleej Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
China has put on lockdown two cities at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected nearly 600.
News video: Infrared thermometers installed at stations and airport in Wuhan due to deadly coronavirus outbreak

Infrared thermometers installed at stations and airport in Wuhan due to deadly coronavirus outbreak 00:55

 Infrared thermometers have been installed at train stations in Wuhan, central China as well as Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

