Earliest mosaic in the world found in Turkey Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Intricate stone floor by a possible temple and cuneiform texts indicate that Usakli Hoyuk may have been the lost Hittite city of Zippalanda, suggests archaeologist Anacleto D’Agostino 👓 View full article

