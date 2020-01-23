Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ancient voice: Scientists recreate sound of Egyptian mummy

Haaretz Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Researchers say they've mimicked the voice of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy by recreating much of its vocal tract using medical scanners, 3D printing and an electronic larynx
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Listen To Sound Of 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Mummy

Listen To Sound Of 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Mummy 00:45

 Listen to the sound of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Voice of mummified egyptian priest heard [Video]Voice of mummified egyptian priest heard

Photos issued by Leeds Museum and Galleries showing the Nesyamun mummy in the CT scanner at Leeds General Infirmary, as the sound of Nesyamun has been reproduced as a vowel-like sound that loosely..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Scientists release audio recreation of ancient Egyptian's voice in breakthrough study

The sound of a 3,000 year-old Egyptian mummy can finally be heard, after engineers 3D printed a version of its vocal tract.
Independent

Listen to the sound of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy

Scientists were able to reproduce the sound of an ancient Egyptian priest with the help of a 3D-printed vocal tract.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

n6JJVOCHMiVFrsL

Dr.Muhammed AbdelMawlaدكتورمحمدعبدالمولى RT @MirrorTech: Ancient Egyptian mummy 'brought back to life' as scientists recreate his voice https://t.co/3HZGADtcxM https://t.co/ZFQqu4R… 15 minutes ago

mmtrendy

Mendy Treadaway RT @7SealsOfTheEnd: Ancient Egyptian mummys voice ‘brought back to life' as scientists recreate his voice - Mirror Online https://t.co/VuBu… 2 hours ago

buzten10

Trending Ancient Egyptian mummy 'brought back to life' as scientists recreate his voice https://t.co/NgicZmfM8C 2 hours ago

triley35

Simon Cowell Ancient Egyptian mummy 'brought back to life' as scientists recreate his voice - Mirror Online https://t.co/DwIys7XMrp 2 hours ago

Ing_Martin_V

Martín Vásquez Ancient voice: Scientists recreate sound of Egyptian mummy https://t.co/TypzcyH0U1 vía @physorg_com 3 hours ago

NWO_Lisboa_Lda

New World Order - Zweigbüro Lissabon 🇵🇹 RT @haaretzcom: Ancient voice: Scientists recreate sound of Egyptian mummy https://t.co/MtJsVR7IQw 3 hours ago

gio56

terigiovannangeli RT @ToriJordan212: Ancient voice: Scientists recreate sound of Egyptian mummy: https://t.co/XS6B4wQR2e 4 hours ago

CamiloLabel

Camilo Label RT @29Mattos: Ancient voice: Scientists recreate sound of Egyptian mummy - @ABC News https://t.co/hexWGO890S 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.