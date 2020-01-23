Palestine- Putin set to meet Abbas today

(MENAFN - Palestine News Network) PNN/ Bethlehem/Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Palestine for the third time where he is set to...

Recent related news from verified sources Putin and Abbas meet in Bethlehem, discuss Deal of the Century Putin praised Palestinian-Russian relations and expressed readiness to cooperate with and support Palestine. He invited Abbas to the Victory March in Moscow in...

Russia criticizes Trump’s ‘deal of the century’ peace plan Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after his visit to the United States, will come to Moscow to personally tell Russian President Vladimir Putin about...

