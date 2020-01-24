Terry Jones: professional comic, amateur historian, accomplished human being

‘Monty Python' Co-Founder Terry Jones Dead at 77 Beloved comedian, screenwriter and historian Terry Jones died on Jan. 21 after a long battle with frontal lobe dementia. According to a statement by his family, Jones fought a “brave” and “always good humored battle” with the disease. They...
Michael Palin pays tribute to late friend Terry Jones Jones passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday evening with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side. Palin has described Jones as a "kind, generous and..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:24Published
Welsh comic legend actor, writer and co-founder of iconic 'Monty Python' Terry Jones passed away on Wednesday at the age of 77 after a battle with dementia.... Mid-Day Also reported by •Billboard.com •Deutsche Welle •Sify