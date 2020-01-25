Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jared Kushner told to replace phone after Jeff Bezos was allegedly hacked

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Jared Kushner told to replace phone after Jeff Bezos was allegedly hackedKushner reportedly used WhatsApp, which is the app that bin Salman allegedly used to hack Bezos several months before the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Jeff Bezos: UN calls for probe into claims Saudi crown prince hacked Amazon CEO's phone

Jeff Bezos: UN calls for probe into claims Saudi crown prince hacked Amazon CEO's phone 01:59

 Jeff Bezos: UN calls for probe into claims Saudi crown prince hacked Amazon CEO's phone

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked [Video]Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked

CBS4's Errol Barnett reports the infiltrator is said to be Mohammed Bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:19Published

Jeff Bezos Tweets About Jamal Khashoggi After Saudi Hacking Report [Video]Jeff Bezos Tweets About Jamal Khashoggi After Saudi Hacking Report

Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos responded to reports that his phone was hacked as part of Saudi Arabia’s effort to control his newspaper’s coverage of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jared Kushner 'should change his phone after Jeff Bezos hack', UN warns


Telegraph.co.uk

Here are the 10 most important details you need to know from the bombshell UN analysis of Jeff Bezos' phone hack

Here are the 10 most important details you need to know from the bombshell UN analysis of Jeff Bezos' phone hack· *The UN on Wednesday said it had received credible information that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had his phone hacked by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.