US calls on Iraq to protect Baghdad embassy after rocket attack

Khaleej Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
One rocket hit an embassy cafeteria at dinner time while two others landed nearby
7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers [Video]7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers

At least four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly wounded on Sunday in the latest rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. Business Insider reports eight rockets were launched at the Balad joint airbase,..

Trump: Soleimani killed because Iran sought to 'blow up' embassy [Video]Trump: Soleimani killed because Iran sought to 'blow up' embassy

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he ordered the killing of Iran's top general because Iranians "were looking to blow up our embassy."

Iraqi PM says rocket attack on US embassy 'unacceptable'

Baghdad, Jan 22 (IANS) Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has condemned the rocket attack on the US embassy in the Iraqi capital, calling it...
US Embassy dining hall in Baghdad hit by rocket, senior US official says

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was struck by at least one rocket Sunday evening in the latest attack on American targets in Iraq, a senior U.S. official confirmed...
