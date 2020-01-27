Global  

Israel issues warning for China travel as deadly virus spreads

Haaretz Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Incoming tourism to Israel also takes a hit as China bans its citizens from flying due to coronavirus outbreak
News video: UArizona issues health alert for coronavirus

UArizona issues health alert for coronavirus 01:14

 The Campus Health Center at the University of Arizona is offering tips for travelers and people who have recently traveled to China.

