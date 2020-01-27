Trump to Netanyahu, Gantz: You have six weeks to implement peace plan
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Trump will hold separate, back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who is Netanyahu’s rival in March 2 elections.
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his long-awaited peace plan for Israelis and Palestinians within days. Trump's history of upending diplomatic norms in the region means that Palestinian leaders are unlikely to support the "deal of the century." Matthew Larotonda reports.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will release details of his long-delayed peace plan for the Middle East before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •Independent •Japan Today
