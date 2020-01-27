Global  

Trump to Netanyahu, Gantz: You have six weeks to implement peace plan

Jerusalem Post Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Trump will hold separate, back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who is Netanyahu’s rival in March 2 elections.
News video: 'Come to us': Palestinian leader on Trump's plan

'Come to us': Palestinian leader on Trump's plan 01:54

 U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his long-awaited peace plan for Israelis and Palestinians within days. Trump's history of upending diplomatic norms in the region means that Palestinian leaders are unlikely to support the "deal of the century." Matthew Larotonda reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump may unveil Mideast peace plan

US President Donald Trump may disclose details of his Middle East peace plan when he meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.
SBS

Trump to unveil long-stalled Middle East peace plan ahead of Israeli leaders' visit

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will release details of his long-delayed peace plan for the Middle East before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaIndependentJapan Today

