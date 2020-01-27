Global  

UAE- Lucas Herbert makes it a memorable Australia Day

MENAFN.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Lucas Herbert made it a memorable Australia Day by clinching the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday, for his maiden win ...
Australians celebrate golf victories while Woods mourns Kobe Bryant

Marc Leishman and Lucas Herbert would make it a memorable Australia Day for our golfers as Tiger Woods mourned the loss of a fellow global sporting giant.
The Age

Herbert celebrates Australia Day with maiden title in Dubai

Lucas Herbert marked Australia Day in his native country by claiming his maiden European Tour title after beating Christiaan Bezuidenhout in a thrilling playoff...
Reuters

