Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > State treasurer from Kansas visits IDF troops

State treasurer from Kansas visits IDF troops

Jerusalem Post Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
State treasurer from Kansas visits IDF troopsJake LaTurner, Kansas's state treasurer, recently visited the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) Yehuda Regional Brigade base near Jerusalem earlier this month.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Elah_Avahati

Joshua 1:9; John 4:22 🇮🇱✡️ RT @Jerusalem_Post: Jake LaTurner, Kansas's state treasurer, recently visited the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) #Yehuda Regional Brigade bas… 5 days ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri State treasurer from Kansas visits IDF troops https://t.co/sZ1ocNPIrs 5 days ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post Jake LaTurner, Kansas's state treasurer, recently visited the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) #Yehuda Regional Brigade… https://t.co/mFPaX2V2cK 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.