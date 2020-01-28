Palestine- Settlers burn classroom south of Nablus

You Might Like

Tweets about this MxRevenge RT @soitiz: Jewish squatter-terrorists torch a Palestinian classroom south of Nablus - https://t.co/l8SpwfRxF0 #Palestine https://t.co/QVzX… 46 minutes ago al whit Jewish squatter-terrorists torch a Palestinian classroom south of Nablus - https://t.co/l8SpwfRxF0 #Palestine https://t.co/QVzXQ6iOwb 2 hours ago Eye on MENA #PNN Settlers burn classroom south of Nablus https://t.co/BttW0DkDgU #Palestine 3 hours ago