Bribery indictment against Netanyahu filed with court

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Bribery indictment against Netanyahu filed with courtMandelblit announced his final indictment on November 21, but could not file it with the courts until the immunity request process was concluded.
Tweets about this

childof31629894

child of God RT @jeremybob1: BREAKING: Israeli AG filed bribery indictment with the Jerusalem District Court against Israeli PM Netanyahu. Immunity is o… 5 minutes ago

uniave

Douglas Ewing 'could not file it with the courts until the immunity request process was concluded'... Bribery indictment against… https://t.co/Lu6rLhR9kP 31 minutes ago

JewishNewsViews

Jewish News & Views Bribery indictment against Netanyahu filed with court - The Jerusalem Post https://t.co/H0qxC1HiAi 44 minutes ago

GhaziDoleh

Ghazi Doleh Bribery indictment against Netanyahu filed with court https://t.co/SaA8DNZls5 45 minutes ago

fachurch_org

FaithAssemblyChurch Bribery indictment against Netanyahu filed with court https://t.co/ndUIrQRmie 51 minutes ago

memeorandum

memeorandum Bribery indictment against Netanyahu filed with court (@jeremybob1 / Jerusalem Post) https://t.co/HM1vQCKRpc https://t.co/VU7arn3YBZ 52 minutes ago

ColumbusJNews

Columbus Jewish News Israel’s attorney general filed the indictment on charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery against Benjamin Ne… https://t.co/2OlcuzOSCn 52 minutes ago

CleveJN

Cleveland Jewish News Israel’s attorney general filed the indictment on charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery against Benjamin Ne… https://t.co/lj3RToGElB 53 minutes ago

