Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicted on corruption charges

SBS Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Israel's Justice Ministry has confirmed it has filed a formal indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in three corruption cases.
News video: Netanyahu formally indicted on corruption charges

Netanyahu formally indicted on corruption charges 00:50

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was formally indicted in court on Tuesday on corruption charges after he withdrew his request for parliamentary immunity from prosecution. Ciara Lee reports

Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections [Video]Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections

US President Donald Trump unveiled the long-delayed US-Israeli plan for the Middle East on Tuesday amid repeated rejections by Palestinians.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 45:51Published

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu [Video]Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal recognizes the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published


Trump to Netanyahu, Gantz: You have six weeks to implement peace plan

Trump will hold separate, back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who is Netanyahu’s rival...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •NewsySifyReuters

Netanyahu tries to rally global opposition to ICC case

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is calling on the world to take “concrete actions” against the International Criminal Court...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SifyReutersSBS

Ajit_Achuthan

Ajit Achuthan RT @VickyPJWard: BREAKING: Just hours before he was set to meet Trump for the unveiling of the U.S. administration's long-anticipated Middl… 16 seconds ago

SheilaB69560160

Sheila Burke RT @essenviews: Benjamin Netanyahu indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust... https://t.co/YLsW7Kgrq6 34 seconds ago

anniebscrappy

Diehard Dem 2020 RT @politvidchannel: BREAKING: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been formally indicted in three separate corruption cases on c… 1 minute ago

BrandeberrySr

john brandeberry sr. RT @psychdr100: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust https://t.co/wA5rIxNCGh 2 minutes ago

AdilMah77493883

Adil Mahmud RT @ABC: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks Jared Kushner for his work on the Middle East peace plan: "Without your wisdom, y… 2 minutes ago

kgeremolla

PML ™️ RT @Reuters: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was formally indicted in court on corruption charges after he withdrew his request f… 3 minutes ago

profharbinger

Professor* Harbinger RT @jaketapper: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been formally indicted on charge of bribery and fraud and breach of trust in… 3 minutes ago

trusttoverify

. RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🔥Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drops his bogus “immunity” claim and is formally charged with #bribery, #frau… 3 minutes ago

