Naama Issachar released from prison - Russian media

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Naama Issachar released from prison - Russian mediaRussian President Vladimir Putin pardoned Issachar hours before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to fly from Washington to Moscow on Wednesday.
US-Israeli Woman To Russian Courts: Please Pardon Me [Video]US-Israeli Woman To Russian Courts: Please Pardon Me

US-Israeli woman Naama Issachar was jailed in Russia in October, on drug charges. Reuters reports Issachar has now asked for a pardon. Israel has called on Russia to release Issachar. She was..

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S.-Israeli woman freed from Russian prison

Naama Issachar was behind bars for alleged drug trafficking since April; her release came ahead of talks between Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu
CBS News

Russian pardon commision recommends to release Naama Issachar

During his trip to Israel last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally told Issachar’s mother, Yaffa, that her daughter would be freed. ;
Jerusalem Post


hacker_fadia

Fadia Hacker RT @vicktop55: Israeli woman convicted of drug trafficking but pardoned by Putin walks free from Russian prison — RT World News https://t.c… 28 minutes ago

CabbieMartin

Martin the Cabbie RT @Ostrov_A: She's coming home! #NaamaIssachar https://t.co/K7t4usxi69 https://t.co/DCKA4GOoWF 40 minutes ago

petervhale

Peter Hale BBC News - Naama Issachar: US-Israeli woman released from Russian prison https://t.co/ATXxhh4ELO 1 hour ago

FrontRowSeat42

F.Y.I. BBC News - Naama Issachar: US-Israeli woman released from Russian prison https://t.co/Rq4y4pDZVN 1 hour ago

Lucasmirl09Mirl

Lucas RT @dufrianord: Israeli drug smuggler Putin released from prison on ‘Holocaust Forum’ is home now. “I thank my friend President Putin for g… 2 hours ago

nechamaszc

nechamaszc Naama Issachar released from prison https://t.co/Dr28gveUr7 2 hours ago

dufrianord

Jonna ✞ Israeli drug smuggler Putin released from prison on ‘Holocaust Forum’ is home now. “I thank my friend President Put… https://t.co/zHrP5bEKlE 2 hours ago

PeaMyrtle

Myrtle Newsam Israeli Naama Issachar Released from Russian Prison Greeted by Netanyahu... https://t.co/doxhzBArLK via @YouTube 2 hours ago

