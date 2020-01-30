Global  

Mladenov: Trump peace plan won’t be basis for Israeli-Palestinian talks

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Mladenov: Trump peace plan won’t be basis for Israeli-Palestinian talksThe plan, which puts forward a four-year process toward an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement, “is a major shift” in the US paradigm, Mladenov said.
News video: Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu 01:43

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal recognizes the Jordan Valley as "a permanent part of the Jewish state."

Trump's controversial Middle East plan follows decades of conflict [Video]Trump's controversial Middle East plan follows decades of conflict

A day after US President Donald Trump announced his Middle East plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calls for mobilisation by various Palestinian factions have gone mostly unheeded.

Trump's Middle East plan: Protests in occupied West Bank [Video]Trump's Middle East plan: Protests in occupied West Bank

Palestinians protest against Trump's plan, which proposes to annex areas in occupied West Bank, including Jordan Valley.

Test yourself: Do you know more about the peace plan than Trump himself?

The Trump administration blueprint for Israeli-Palestinian peace consists of 181 pages and many more question marks. How much do you really now about 'the Deal...
Haaretz Also reported by •HinduSeattle Times

An Israeli-Palestinian peace plan without the Palestinians?

As the Trump administration prepares to release its Israeli-Palestinian peace blueprint, DW speaks with a Middle East expert who fears the plan will ignore the...
Deutsche Welle

