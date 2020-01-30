Global  

Netflix's 'Uncut Gems': See Adam Sandler like you've never seen him before – acting

Haaretz Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Adam Sandler deserved an Oscar nomination for his bravura performance in 'Uncut Gems,' the new Safdie brothers film on Netflix
Now streaming: Oscar nominees ‘Parasite’ and ‘Harriet,’ plus Adam Sandler in ‘Uncut Gems’

Here are this week's highlights on what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Seattle Times

Adam Sandler and the Safdie Brothers Quietly Made a Secret Second Film

Adam Sandler and the Safdie Brothers Quietly Made a Secret Second FilmWatch a short Sandler made alongside Uncut Gems for free. Goldman vs Silverman is a quintessential New York tale.
eBaums World

