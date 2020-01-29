Global  

Blue and White to bring Trump plan to a vote in Knesset motion

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Blue and White to bring Trump plan to a vote in Knesset motionMove designed to embarrass Likud and PM Netanyahu since significant numbers of Likud MKs and all MKs of the right-wing parties oppose Trump plan provision for a Palestinian state.
News video: Trump's peace plan has 'elements of apartheid'

Trump's peace plan has 'elements of apartheid' 02:37

 A top Palestinian official has told Sky News that Donald Trump's plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians is a clear endorsement by the White House for the creation of an apartheid system. Saeb Erekat says the so-called "deal of the century" is a clear attempt to kill off the Oslo peace...

Abbas To Speak To UN Security Council About US - Middle East Peace Plan [Video]Abbas To Speak To UN Security Council About US - Middle East Peace Plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak to the 15-member United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks. According to Reuters, he'll speak about the US Middle East peace plan, unveiled..

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu [Video]Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump&apos;s proposal..

Gantz: I will bring Trump's plan for approval in Knesset next week

Kahol Lavan leader notes that in order to implement Trump's plan 'an honest, reliable and available prime minister is needed to lead the state'
Gantz endorses Trump plan, says will bring it to vote in Knesset

Gantz endorses Trump plan, says will bring it to vote in KnessetThe Blue and White leader said that his party wants a “secure State of Israel,” which is “Jewish and democratic,” with “secure separation” from the...
