Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to sign agreement on dam by end of February

MENAFN.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Cairo, Jan 31, 2020, SPA -- Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan will sign a final agreement by the end of February on a disp...
Recent related news from verified sources

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan say final agreement on Blue Nile dam ready by next month

Ministers from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan said on Friday a final agreement will be signed by the end of February on the giant Blue Nile hydropower dam that...
Reuters

Trump tells Ethiopian PM deal on largest dam across Nile is ‘near’

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan are believed to be approaching the end of tense negotiations on the project, which Egypt has said would threaten its vital Nile water...
Hindu

Tweets about this

NewsAyn

Ayn News عين نيوز Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to sign final agreement on Blue Nile dam next month -joint statement https://t.co/4zJnPyHaPi https://t.co/4r7P39EB6g 2 minutes ago

axadletm

Axadle #eastafrica: Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to sign final agreement on Blue Nile dam next month -joint statement By AxadleT… https://t.co/BRyBsUTIBE 3 hours ago

Sandhya77513809

Sandhya RT @ashoswai: Joint statement after 4 days of talk among Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile - Th… 4 hours ago

nyiramwiza

Nyiramwiza solange #Egypt, #Ethiopia, #Sudan to sign final agreement on Blue Nile dam... https://t.co/nASAILFMgz 5 hours ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to sign final agreement on Blue Nile dam next month -joint statement https://t.co/gO3AD6IphI 5 hours ago

damnews_en

Dam News Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to sign final agreement on Blue Nile dam next month - joint statement - Reuters UK… https://t.co/JroRBS60gg 6 hours ago

RenaissanceDam

Egyptian local News #Egypt signed immediately on the Washington Draft Negotiations but #Sudan and #Ethiopia left it blank without sign. 7 hours ago

joanjojo333

Joan RT @aawsat_eng: #Breaking| #Egypt, #Sudan and #Ethiopia agree to sign a Renaissance Dam agreement by the end of February 7 hours ago

