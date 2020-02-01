Global  

Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton during Sanders rally

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton during Sanders rallyLast month, documentary footage of Clinton revealed her making harsh statements regarding the current Democratic front runner, in which she called Sanders a "loser", claiming that "nobody likes him.
;
Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa

Rashida Tlaib says she regrets booing Hillary Clinton.

Watch Rashida Tlaib boo Hillary Clinton.

'The haters will shut up on Monday when we win': Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders rally

Bernie Sanders' backers are upset by Hillary Clinton's recent comments about the 2020 hopeful, in which she said: 'Nobody wants to work with him'
Independent

Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., couldn’t resist the urge to boo former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when her name came up during a Sen. Bernie Sanders on...
FOXNews.com

