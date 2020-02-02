The impact of public debt on economic growth in Jordan

(MENAFN - Jordan Times) A clear phenomenon has prevailed in Jordan during the past two decades, which is the continuous growth of public debt at ra...

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Jordan: USD1.3 billion agreement to support economic growth (MENAFN) Economic expansion and job creation in Jordan will be supported as on Thursday, Jordan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) made a USD1....

MENAFN.com 21 hours ago



Palestinian camps in Jordan hail King's position on peace deal (MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- Public and civil society institutions in the Palestinian refugee camps in Jordan, on Wednes...

MENAFN.com 4 days ago





Tweets about this