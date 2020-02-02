Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > First coronavirus death outside of China reported in Philippines

First coronavirus death outside of China reported in Philippines

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
First coronavirus death outside of China reported in PhilippinesThe first overseas death outside of China caused by the growing epidemic of the coronavirus was reported on Sunday in the Philippines.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Philippines reports coronavirus death, China toll reaches 304

Philippines reports coronavirus death, China toll reaches 304 02:04

 Philippines death is first outside China and comes as countries impose strict restrictions on travel from China.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronvirus: First death outside China [Video]Coronvirus: First death outside China

A man has died of the coronavirus in the Philippines, the first confirmed fatality outside China. The patient was a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan, where the virus was first detected.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as China extends its new year holiday in an attempt to contain the spread.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Philippines report first coronavirus death outside China

The Philippines became the first country to report a death from the coronavirus outside of China. Deaths from the virus surged on Saturday with over 300 lives...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Reuters IndiaNews24Zee NewsFrance 24CBC.caJapan TodayFT.comReutersMid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.