Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > US Congresswoman regrets booing Hillary Clinton

US Congresswoman regrets booing Hillary Clinton

MENAFN.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
(MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Feb 2 (IANS) Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian-American Congresswoman, has said that she regrets booing former presidential...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chelsea Clinton Tweets Support For Congresswoman Lucy McBath After GOP Attacks [Video]Chelsea Clinton Tweets Support For Congresswoman Lucy McBath After GOP Attacks

Chelsea Clinton on Thursday tweeted support for Congresswoman Lucy McBath, who has recently been the target of a number of GOP attacks.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:37Published

Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation [Video]Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation

The Hawaii congresswoman&apos;s lawsuit claims she has suffered damages estimated in excess of $50 million.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tulsi Gabbard’s $50M lawsuit against Hillary Clinton moving forward after Clinton’s lawyer accepts legal docs, attorney says

A lawyer for Hillary Clinton has finally accepted legal documents in connection with a $50 million defamation lawsuit filed by 2020 Democratic presidential...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite

WATCH: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Leads Bernie Sanders Crowd in Vociferous Booing of ‘Hater’ Hillary Clinton

Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib encouraged the crowd at a Bernie Sanders rally to loudly boo former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Mediaite


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.