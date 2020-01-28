Global  

Trump's Mideast plan contradicts UN resolutions, Russia says

Haaretz Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Lukewarm reaction to the plan by Arab states 'makes you wonder' about the plan's viability, Kremlin spokesperson says
Arab League rejects Trump's peace plan [Video]Arab League rejects Trump's peace plan

The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel including security relations after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented this week by U.S. President Donald Trump,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

Kushner said Washington wants US to wait on annexation In the West Bank [Video]Kushner said Washington wants US to wait on annexation In the West Bank

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Washington wants Israel to wait. He said they hope Israel waits until after the March 2 election before making any moves toward settlement annexation in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Trump Mideast plan calls for Palestinian state

President Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem. A...
USATODAY.com

Israeli PM in Moscow to discuss US Mideast peace plan

MOSCOW (AP) — The Israeli prime minister came to Moscow on Thursday to discuss the U.S. Mideast peace plan and take an Israeli woman who had been jailed in...
Seattle Times

pleasesaveour

🍿Justice is Served RT @haaretzcom: Russia: Trump's Mideast plan contradicts UN resolutions https://t.co/bz4lBi6YY2 20 minutes ago

jondknight

Jonathan Knight Trump's ‘deal of the century’ contradicts UN resolutions - Kremlin — RT World News https://t.co/3C3sPugEwI 23 minutes ago

essie224

Esther AttarMachanek Russia: Trump's Mideast plan contradicts UN resolutions 1 hour ago

c_eeb

Maureen Kain RT @CubaMac24: Trump's ‘deal of the century’ contradicts UN resolutions - Kremlin https://t.co/CLoCHR65mU 1 hour ago

MagikMungo

Armando E He knows it won't bring peace. Trump's ‘deal of the century’ contradicts UN resolutions - Kremlin https://t.co/mRJo9vgU21 1 hour ago

Bennythesnitch

Benny the snitch Trump's ‘deal of the century’ contradicts UN resolutions - Kremlin — RT World News https://t.co/4WjaTuaszj 1 hour ago

MikeReeseM

Michael Mikulin RT @soitiz: Trump's ‘deal of the century’ contradicts UN resolutions - Kremlin - https://t.co/HbsmXwKgyQ #Palestine https://t.co/y1vqUuFR4H 2 hours ago

TheWatchmanNews

The Watchman Trump's ‘deal of the century’ contradicts UN resolutions - Kremlin — RT World News https://t.co/nckIti4D7a 2 hours ago

