Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Qatar- Somalia declares locusts a 'national emergency': agriculture ministry

Qatar- Somalia declares locusts a 'national emergency': agriculture ministry

MENAFN.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Somalia on Sunday declared a locust infestation sweeping the Horn of Africa to be a national emergency, as insects devastate ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Somalia declares national emergency over locust surge

Ministry of Agriculture says desert locust surge 'poses major threat to Somalia's fragile food security situation'.
Al Jazeera

Pakistan declares national emergency over crop-eating locusts

*Islamabad:* The Pakistan government has declared a national emergency to eliminate the attacking swarms of desert locusts which are destroying crops on a large...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GulfTimes_QATAR

Gulf-Times #Somalia declares #locusts a 'national emergency': agriculture ministry https://t.co/t0flYz4fbV 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.