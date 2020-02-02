Native American advocates call on NFL's Kansas City Chiefs to change name
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () From their team name and logo, to their home in Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs bear the name and iconography of Native Americans, which critics say draw on offensivem, racist stereotypes.
