'Comeback Kings' Kansas City end 50-year Super Bowl drought

Jerusalem Post Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
'Comeback Kings' Kansas City end 50-year Super Bowl drought"We never lost faith, I mean that’s the biggest thing," said Mahomes. "Everybody on this team, no one had their head down, and we believed in each other and that’s what we preached all year long.
News video: Chiefs fans celebrate team's 1st Super Bowl win in 50 years

Chiefs fans celebrate team's 1st Super Bowl win in 50 years 01:52

 Chiefs fans across Kansas City celebrated the team's first Super Bowl win in 50 years Sunday night. After a fourth-quarter comeback, fans were jubilant.

7 Sports Cave (Feb. 2nd) 6 year Anniversary [Video]7 Sports Cave (Feb. 2nd) 6 year Anniversary

the 7 Sports Cave celebrates its' 6-year anniversary with the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones says he wasn't coming back to KC without a ring [Video]Chiefs DT Chris Jones says he wasn't coming back to KC without a ring

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones told head coach Andy Reid he wasn't coming back to Kansas City without a championship ring. Following the team's Super Bowl LIV win, he said the Chiefs are coming..

Comeback masters Kansas City end 50-year Super Bowl drought

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a half-century Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to write a breathtaking...
Super Bowl 2020 recap: Comeback kings of Kansas City surge in fourth to win Andy Reid's first title

The Chiefs, who trailed in all three playoff games, ripped off several scoring drives in the fourth quarter to win Super Bowl LIV
CBS Sports

