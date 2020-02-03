Nervous bullish case for the pound sterling Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

(MENAFN - The Arabian Post) By Matein KhalidMy tactical idea last week to recommend buying sterling against the US dollar (cable) at 1.30 for a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Matein Khalid 1.30 long sterling call was a winner. My strategy call to buy sterling (cable) at 1.30 last week was a winner. Ster… https://t.co/bh0OCKV7YK 23 hours ago