Erdogan meets Hamas chief in Istanbul over regional developments Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

(MENAFN - IANS) Istanbul, Feb 3 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Islamic Hamas movement chief Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul to ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this