Turkey's electricity prices for today Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

(MENAFN) Official figures showed that, in the day-ahead spot market for Monday, the maximum electricity rate for one-megawatt hour will be 334.99 Turkish liras at 18:00 local time,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this