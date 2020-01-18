Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Iran no longer sharing evidence on Ukraine airliner crash with Kiev after audio leak

Iran no longer sharing evidence on Ukraine airliner crash with Kiev after audio leak

France 24 Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Iran is no longer sharing evidence from the investigation into the Ukraine airliner crash that killed 176 people with Kiev after audio from the investigation was leaked by Ukrainian media, the director in charge of accident investigations at Iran's Civil Aviation Organization was quoted as saying on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated [Video]Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated

Solemn ceremony at airport near Kyiv comes as Iran denies earlier reports it would send flight recorders to Ukraine.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published

Iran To Send Black Box Of Plane It Shot Down To Ukraine [Video]Iran To Send Black Box Of Plane It Shot Down To Ukraine

Iran initially denied shooting down the Ukrainian International Airlines plane, this month. 176 people were killed. However, it admitted a week ago that its military had mistakenly downed the aircraft...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran not sharing evidence from airline crash with Ukraine after audio leak: Iran official

Iran is no longer sharing evidence from the investigation into the Ukraine airliner crash with Ukraine after audio from the investigation was leaked by Ukrainian...
Reuters

Tehran is No Longer Sharing Evidence From Ukraine Plane Crash After Audio Leak - Official


RIA Nov.


Tweets about this

vincent_mosweta

Vincent Mosweta RT @FRANCE24: Iran no longer sharing evidence on Ukraine airliner crash with Kiev after audio leak https://t.co/p0z6IIWQYm https://t.co/9Xo… 17 minutes ago

jamalblogs

Jamal Farhat Iran is no longer sharing evidence from Ukraine plane crash after technical investigation team, published the secre… https://t.co/qUfkqTNxaM 20 minutes ago

itellsya

ChaSea "Strange move": Tehran no longer sharing evidence from Ukraine plane crash after audio leak - official -- Who benef… https://t.co/8UjeYlk39C 43 minutes ago

lizl_genealogy

Liz Loveland RT @France24_en: Iran no longer sharing evidence on Ukraine airliner crash with Kiev after audio leak https://t.co/kaloVCOzG2 https://t.co/… 46 minutes ago

CharlesPTardif

Charles-P Tardif Iran no longer sharing evidence on Ukraine airliner crash with Kiev after audio leak https://t.co/3kMpFCx4AY via @FRANCE24 53 minutes ago

BreakingNews219

Breaking News Iran no longer sharing evidence on Ukraine airliner crash with Kiev after audio leak https://t.co/KbbFD5JNHC #news https://t.co/veHTjBVfgB 54 minutes ago

iran_diaspora

Iranian Diaspora ایرانیان دیاسپورا #Iran no longer sharing evidence on #Ukraine airliner crash with Kiev after audio leak https://t.co/CGkSKUbcqM 1 hour ago

maelie_8

Maëlie «Iran is no longer sharing evidence from the investigation into the Ukraine airliner crash that killed 176 people w… https://t.co/Y49MKd03dU 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.