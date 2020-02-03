Northwestern U Qatar campus cancels Lebanese band after anti-gay backlash

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sarah McLaughlin Northwestern University in Qatar canceled an event featuring a band whose lead singer is openly gay after a backlas… https://t.co/UhmCYzff9m 54 seconds ago Art Fridrich @NorthwesternU cancels event featuring openly gay musician on Qatar campus https://t.co/yfIehR3XiQ 7 minutes ago Rhys Middleton RT @NBCOUT: Northwestern canceled an event at its Qatar campus featuring popular Lebanese band Mashrou' Leila, whose singer is openly gay,… 1 hour ago craig s matsuda RT @PENamerica: Northwestern University canceled an event with a Lebanese rock band at its Qatar campus (@NUQatar), following an online bac… 2 hours ago PEN America Northwestern University canceled an event with a Lebanese rock band at its Qatar campus (@NUQatar), following an on… https://t.co/6wo0Dih3Pu 2 hours ago Nancy Kricorian U.S. university in Qatar cancels @mashrou3leila band talk after anti-gay backlash. WHY DOES NORTHWESTERN HAVE A C… https://t.co/xYoAtjrK7z 4 hours ago NBC Out Northwestern canceled an event at its Qatar campus featuring popular Lebanese band Mashrou' Leila, whose singer is… https://t.co/d5jcGWkecq 4 hours ago