Northwestern U Qatar campus cancels Lebanese band after anti-gay backlash

After hostile online comments against Mashrou' Leila's appearance, Northwestern said it had mutually agreed with the band to move the event to its US campus.

Tweets about this Sarah McLaughlin Northwestern University in Qatar canceled an event featuring a band whose lead singer is openly gay after a backlas… https://t.co/UhmCYzff9m 54 seconds ago Art Fridrich @NorthwesternU cancels event featuring openly gay musician on Qatar campus https://t.co/yfIehR3XiQ 7 minutes ago Rhys Middleton RT @NBCOUT: Northwestern canceled an event at its Qatar campus featuring popular Lebanese band Mashrou' Leila, whose singer is openly gay,… 1 hour ago craig s matsuda RT @PENamerica: Northwestern University canceled an event with a Lebanese rock band at its Qatar campus (@NUQatar), following an online bac… 2 hours ago PEN America Northwestern University canceled an event with a Lebanese rock band at its Qatar campus (@NUQatar), following an on… https://t.co/6wo0Dih3Pu 2 hours ago Nancy Kricorian U.S. university in Qatar cancels @mashrou3leila band talk after anti-gay backlash. WHY DOES NORTHWESTERN HAVE A C… https://t.co/xYoAtjrK7z 4 hours ago NBC Out Northwestern canceled an event at its Qatar campus featuring popular Lebanese band Mashrou' Leila, whose singer is… https://t.co/d5jcGWkecq 4 hours ago